Man who caused fatal crash while allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate to be charged

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A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with the man's vehicle, which was left stationary in the middle of an expressway.

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old man who caused one death and two injuries after allegedly driving under the influence of etomidate on the CTE will be charged on June 10.

The incident which involved two cars and a motorcycle occurred along the CTE towards the SLE on June 5, 2025, at about 1.15am.

According to the police, the man had been driving erratically, forcing other vehicles on the road to avoid him before eventually leaving his car in the middle of the expressway, obstructing traffic.

A motorcycle then collided with his vehicle, throwing both the rider and his pillion onto the path of oncoming traffic.

After the crash, the 34-year-old driver did not offer help to those injured and allegedly fled the scene in his car immediately. He also failed to report the accident to the police within 24 hours as required.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital unconscious, where he later died from multiple injuries. His 28-year-old male pillion rider was taken conscious to the hospital and survived, but suffered injuries including a spinal fracture, liver lacerations, head injury, right ankle fracture and multiple abrasions.

A 28-year-old male passenger of the other car involved in the accident also sought treatment for pain.

The authorities managed to identify the suspect through ground inquiries and police camera images, and later arrested him.

He tested positive for etomidate – an anaesthetic that is used in e-vaporisers, known as Kpods – and had his driving licence suspended.

The suspect will be charged with driving under the influence of etomidate, dangerous driving causing death, and other traffic offences, said the police in a statement on June 9.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died after a collision with the man’s vehicle, which was left stationary in the middle of an expressway. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The case is part of a surge in traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use.

Between 2023 and 2025, there were 38 traffic accidents linked to drug and etomidate use. Nineteen of these cases led to death. Of these, nine involved the use of etomidate.

Annual road traffic statistics released in February found that the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents has also risen – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.