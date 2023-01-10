Man who held woman at knifepoint in Yishun charged with possession of offensive weapon

SINGAPORE – The man who allegedly held a 60-year-old woman at knifepoint was, on Tuesday, charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mohamed Faizal Mohamed Ariff’s case was heard at around 10.30am in the Court Crime Registry Chambers, in a hearing not open to the public.

Mohamed, 42, is being remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examination.

He was arrested on Monday after allegedly holding a woman at knifepoint at Block 108 Yishun Ring Road.

The police had received a call for assistance at around 7.35am, and when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a man holding a knife to a woman’s neck.

The officers spoke to him as he continued holding the woman at knifepoint and moved about 50m to a coffee shop. The officers later disarmed and arrested him.

The whole episode lasted about 20 minutes.

The woman suffered an abrasion on her right chin. The knife was seized.

Preliminary investigations by the Central Narcotics Bureau found that the man’s urine tested positive for controlled drugs.