Coronavirus: Man who allegedly breached stay-home notice for bak kut teh likely to be charged

SINGAPORE - The man who allegedly breached his stay-home notice (SHN) conditions to have bak kut teh will likely be charged.

Responding queries from The Straits Times (ST), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said it has, together with the Ministry of Health, consulted the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on the matter. The AGC has indicated that it is likely to charge the man.

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam had highlighted a Facebook post by the man, Mr Alan Tham, 33. He had posted on social media photos of his bak kut teh meal while he supposed to be at home serving his 14-day notice.

Mr Shanmugam said he had asked for the case to be investigated, and added that stern action will be taken against those who breach such notices, which are issued to all travellers returning from abroad since March 20.

Those issued SHN must remain in their residences at all times from the day they return, and are not allowed visitors. They are not allowed to go out, even if it is to purchase daily necessities.

Mr Tham had said he thought the 14-day notice started the day after he returned from a three-day holiday to Myanmar.

Others who have got into trouble for allegedly flouting the stay-home notice include film producer Mike Wiluan, a permanent resident.

Upon his return to Singapore from the United States on March 20, Mr Wiluan did not declare a recent trip to Indonesia, which would have subjected him to the stay-home notice.

The authorities subsequently found out that he had flown to Singapore from Jakarta on March 7, a day before his flight to Los Angeles. Mr Wiluan was then issued an SHN. The authorities also shortened the validity of his re-entry permit.

It is not clear if further action will be taken against him.

Those found guilty of breaching the stay-home notice can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to six months. Pass holders may have their passes revoked or the validity shortened.