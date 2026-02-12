Man who allegedly attacked woman with axe in Sims View to be charged with attempted murder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly attacked a woman with an axe at a residence in Sims View was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder.

The police said in a statement on Feb 12 that they were alerted to a case of assault at the residential unit at about 7.05am on Feb 11.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 30-year-old Indian national had allegedly attacked the 30-year-old Indonesian national with an axe. He was subsequently arrested by the police.

The woman sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Both parties are known to each other, the police added.

The man will be charged in court on Feb 13 with attempted murder.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment and caning, or a jail sentence of up to 20 years and a fine or caning or both.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.