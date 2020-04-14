Man under probe for abuse of relief fund

A 41-year-old man is being investigated by the police for possible abuse of the Covid-19 Temporary Relief Fund.

He was identified as an Internet user who had made an online post claiming that he was able to obtain aid from the fund without any documents and that the system was "so simple to cheat", the police and the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The fund gives a one-time cash assistance of $500 to lower-and middle-income Singaporeans and permanent residents facing difficulties during the Covid-19 crisis due to job or income loss.

Police said they are also aware of advertisements on social media purportedly selling forged payslips for the purpose of making claims to the fund.

The ministry and police said they will take action against anyone who abuses the fund, and added in the statement: "Members of the public are warned that these advertisements may be scams and are advised not to respond to them."

Checks are also being carried out on all applications to detect forged payslips.

Abuse of the fund may constitute an offence of cheating, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years, and a fine.