Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Seven people, including two children, were taken to the hospital on the afternoon of July 5 after a lightning strike incident at Pasir Ris Beach.

The Straits Times understands that a man in his 20s was struck by lightning while taking part in water activities off the beach there, and was unconscious when taken to the hospital.

He was among eight people who were kayaking and paddle boarding at the beach, ST has learnt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on July 5 that it was alerted to the incident at about 4.50pm, and that a person was taken unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Four others were taken conscious to the same hospital.

Another two children were taken conscious to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

In a video provided by a reader, groups of people can be seen gathered on the grassy area by the beach as several SCDF officers seemingly perform chest compressions on a person.

The video then pans to two other SCDF officers rushing out of a Light Fire Attack Vehicle (LFAV), also known as the Red Rhino, on the pavement, with an ambulance parked behind.

Photos taken by Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao show a police vehicle at the beach near Carpark D at Pasir Ris Park at 6.30pm. The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.

Singapore has an average of 176 lightning days per year, based on the Meteorological Service Singapore’s website. A lightning day is defined as a day when at least one lightning occurrence is detected at the Changi climate station.

In May, a worker at a fish farm died after being struck by lightning.

In 2023, three workers were taken to hospital after lightning struck near their work site on Dec 28.