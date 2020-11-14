Man trapped under bus after collision

A 52-year-old man was trapped under a bus for about 15 minutes on Wednesday in an accident which happened at 10.45pm at the junction of Toa Payoh Lorong 6 and Toa Payoh East.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with injuries to his hands and feet, and the bus driver, 36, was arrested for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt. Investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was crossing the road with a shopping trolley and the bus was turning right when the accident happened.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News said the man was trapped for about 15 minutes before he was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force officers.