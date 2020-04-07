Man to get back $1.1m of $2m he extended to mistress

A businessman who gave a woman $2 million, allegedly as a gift if she bore him a daughter, will get back $1.12 million interest-free in 10 years from 2017.

The High Court, in judgment grounds last week, ruled that sums of $250,000 and $872,000 extended by Mr Toh Eng Tiah to his then mistress, Ms Angelina Jiang, were loans and not gifts.

But Senior Judge Andrew Ang also ruled that in 12 instances between December 2016 and March 2017, when he paid her $773,532 in total were gifts that she could keep.

Ms Jiang was also entitled to be repaid $245,000 which she had loaned him in early 2017.

The judge held that a separate loan in December 2016 for $200,000 predating a March 2017 agreement was repayable immediately by Ms Jiang but this was allowed as an offset to the $245,000 Mr Toh owed her.

Mr Toh, 55, sued Ms Jiang in the High Court in 2017 for $2 million, which he claimed were loans based on, among other things, an agreement inked between the two on March 24, 2017.

He had advanced her $872,000 arising from that agreement.

Mr Toh sought the return of the $872,000 plus all the other monies he had given her before the agreement, which altogether amounted to $2 million.

Ms Jiang, 30, denied the claims, countering that their relationship had advanced to the stage where the couple were looking to start a family together, among other things.

She stated that it was "unsurprising" that he would have meant the $2 million as a gift, relying heavily on a series of WeChat messages where Mr Toh appeared to have declared them as such.

She also claimed that sums advanced prior to the execution of the loan agreement were not part of it.

Her lawyers, Mr Mahesh Rai and Ms Stephania Wong, argued that the $2 million loan agreement was a "sham" to be used to convince Mr Toh's wife to agree to a divorce and, among other things, also to ensure that his wife would not demand shares in the recycling company where he was the majority shareholder and director.

Mr Toh, through his lawyers, Mr Anthony Lee, Mr Wang Liansheng and Mr Gursharn Singh Gill, countered that the loan deal was aimed at helping Ms Jiang buy a Hillcrest Road property.

He accepted that they were lovers but denied that he intended to gift her the sum. He also denied that he told her he wanted to divorce his wife and marry her, nor did he try to persuade her to stop using contraceptives.

Ms Jiang had claimed Mr Toh promised to reward her if she gave birth to a daughter but this did not happen as she suffered a miscarriage.

During the trial last year, Justice Ang heard that Ms Jiang had received the funds between December 2016 and March 2017.

Justice Ang upheld the March 24 loan agreement and ruled that the $872,000 should be returned. The judge further ordered a total of $450,000 advanced to Ms Jiang before the agreement to be returned as the sum was linked to the deal.

Other items totalling $773,532 that Mr Toh claimed as loans were gifts, the judge ruled.

Justice Ang said: "I find that they are gifts. On (Mr Toh's) own case, he had 'loaned' (Ms Jiang) the sums because she needed to repay her 'personal debts, including but not limited to her credit card debts'.

"It is clear from the WeChat messages between December 2016 and March 2017 that the plaintiff had wanted to help the defendant with her debts (whether credit card arrears, personal loans or otherwise) and pay for her personal expenses."