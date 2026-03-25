Man to be charged with rash act after allegedly driving with 2 children seated atop car boot

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Traffic Police said on March 25 that children must be properly secured in appropriate child restraints or car seats when travelling in vehicles.

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man is set to be charged on March 26 after he was filmed in October 2025 allegedly driving a car with his two children sitting on the boot of the vehicle.

The police said in a statement on March 25 that the man was arrested over a case of rash act that endangered the safety of people under 14 years old.

They received a report about the incident on Oct 20, 2025.

Dashcam footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on the same day shows a yellow Porsche Cayman driving near Dairy Farm Walk in Bukit Panjang with the two boys in tow.

The children appear to be holding on to the car’s rear wing.

Another video on Reddit, posted on Oct 22 and since taken down, appears to show the children sitting on the car boot as part of a TikTok video.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had driven the car with the children seated atop its rear along Dairy Farm Lane at about 10.40am on Oct 20, 2025, while the act was being filmed, the police said.

The man’s identity was then established, and he was arrested.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500, or both.

The Traffic Police said on March 25 that children must be properly secured in appropriate child restraints or car seats when travelling in vehicles.

They added that children must also not be placed in dangerous positions, such as on car boots.

“Such reckless behaviour not only violates traffic laws but (also) puts vulnerable young lives at serious risk of injury or death,” they said.

“Parents and caregivers are reminded of their responsibility to ensure children’s safety on the roads at all times.”