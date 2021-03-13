Man to be charged with public nuisance for allegedly not wearing mask at Sentosa

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was scheduled to be charged in court on Saturday (March 13) with being a public nuisance and refusing to wear a mask at a bar at Sentosa.

On Thursday, the police were alerted to an incident where the man allegedly refused to put on a mask despite being asked to do so by staff at a bar along Siloso Beach Walk.

Preliminary police investigations showed he had also allegedly pointed his middle finger at a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) after being asked to put on his mask.

The man is scheduled to be charged with causing a public nuisance, and if convicted, can be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $2,000.

He can also be charged with intentionally causing alarm for his abusive behaviour towards the SDA. For this, he can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

The man can also be charged with refusing to wear a mask - an offence under the current Covid-19 regulations. If convicted, he can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

Police investigations into his second and third charges are ongoing.

On Saturday morning, the police said they take a stern view towards abuse directed at SDAs and that offenders will be dealt with.

It said: "Members of the public should cooperate and comply with the instructions from safe distancing ambassadors who are performing an important duty to keep us and our community safe."