Man to be charged with public nuisance for allegedly not wearing mask at Sentosa

The man allegedly refused to put on a mask despite being asked to do so by staff at a bar along Siloso Beach Walk.
The man allegedly refused to put on a mask despite being asked to do so by staff at a bar along Siloso Beach Walk.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
  • Published
    11 min ago

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man was scheduled to be charged in court on Saturday (March 13) with being a public nuisance and refusing to wear a mask at a bar at Sentosa.

On Thursday, the police were alerted to an incident where the man allegedly refused to put on a mask despite being asked to do so by staff at a bar along Siloso Beach Walk.

Preliminary police investigations showed he had also allegedly pointed his middle finger at a safe distancing ambassador (SDA) after being asked to put on his mask.

The man is scheduled to be charged with causing a public nuisance, and if convicted, can be jailed for up to three months and/or fined up to $2,000.

He can also be charged with intentionally causing alarm for his abusive behaviour towards the SDA. For this, he can be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

The man can also be charged with refusing to wear a mask - an offence under the current Covid-19 regulations. If convicted, he can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed for up to six months.

Police investigations into his second and third charges are ongoing.

On Saturday morning, the police said they take a stern view towards abuse directed at SDAs and that offenders will be dealt with.

It said: "Members of the public should cooperate and comply with the instructions from safe distancing ambassadors who are performing an important duty to keep us and our community safe."

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 