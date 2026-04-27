Man to be charged with promoting racial enmity after posting anti-Semitic content

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The police arrested the man on Sept 13, 2025, after finding that he was the owner of a WhatsApp account that had posted offensive images.

SINGAPORE – A man will be charged on April 28 for posting content on his WhatsApp account that promoted enmity between racial groups in Singapore.

In a statement on April 27, the police said that they received a report on Sept 10, 2025, related to three offensive images targeted at the Jewish community. These images were posted on WhatsApp with a 24-hour status.

The WhatsApp profile of the account also had a description with anti-Semitic messaging.

The police found the identity of the man, 50, as the owner of the WhatsApp account and arrested him on Sept 13, 2025.

If convicted, the man may face up to three years in jail, be fined, or both for the offence of promoting enmity between different racial groups.

The police added that they take a serious view of acts which may harm racial and religious harmony in Singapore, adding that they will deal firmly with offenders.

In November 2025, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had said there had been several incidents of anti-Semitism in Singapore, describing them as a “worrying development”.

These incidents come in the wake of global tensions due to the Israel-Palestine conflict since October 2023.

Mr Shanmugam said acts of anti-Semitism would not be tolerated in Singapore, adding that everyone must be treated fairly regardless of race and religion.

“They must be protected from discrimination, harassment and violence. And all Singaporeans and all communities in Singapore, whatever our feelings towards Palestine or Israel, must feel safe and respected here,” he said.