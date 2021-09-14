Man to be charged with forging Covid-19 vaccination papers to dine at Orchard eatery

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man who allegedly forged a doctor's memorandum on his vaccination status will be charged in court on Wednesday (Sept 15).

The man had allegedly produced a digital copy of the forged doctor's note so that he could dine at a restaurant in Orchard Road on Sept 1.

The staff at the eatery checked the doctor's memo and suspected that it could have been be forged.

They then asked the man to leave and called the police to lodge a report.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division conducted investigations and identified the man, who was arrested on Sept 14.

He will face forgery charges, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (Sept 14).

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to four years, get a fine or both.

The police said: "The police will not hesitate to take action against anyone who does not comply with the Covid-19 safe management measures or blatantly disregards our laws. Let us all do our part to curb the spread of Covid-19."