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Man to be charged with driving without licence, causing death of petrol station attendant

The deregistered car driven by the man and abandoned at the petrol station in Upper Changi Road North.

SINGAPORE - A 22-year-old man is expected to be charged in court on Aug 8 over causing the death of a petrol station attendant, all while driving a deregistered vehicle without a valid driving licence.

The man had driven to a petrol station in Upper Changi Road North at about 3.55am on Aug 6 , said the police.

He got back into his car while a pump attendant was about to refuel it, then reversed abruptly with the driver’s side door still open. The attendant was struck, causing him to fall and hit his head.

The 69-year-old was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he died a day later on Aug 7.

Following the incident, the man abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene with his female passenger, said the police.

Traffic Police (TP) officers established the identities of the pair through ground inquiries, as well as police camera and CCTV images.

They were arrested on Aug 6.

The man was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, driving under the influence of drugs and other suspected drug-related offences.

He will be charged with:

driving without due care and attention causing death

driving under the influence of drugs

failing to stop after an accident

failing to render assistance after an accident

driving without a valid licence

using a vehicle without insurance coverage

using a deregistered vehicle

using a vehicle without a vehicle licence

If convicted of driving without due care and attention causing death , the man faces a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

For driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence, he may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both. The vehicle may also be forfeited.

He may also be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both if convicted of using a deregistered vehicle.

The woman, also 22, was also arrested on suspicion of consuming a controlled drug and abetting the driver in the traffic related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Preliminary investigations further revealed that the car was deregistered and the man did not possess a valid driving licence. The vehicle had also been seized by TP.

Investigations against the woman are ongoing.