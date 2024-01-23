Man to be charged with attempted murder for allegedly smothering sleeping mother with pillow

Vihanya Rakshika
Correspondent
Updated
5 sec ago
Published
10 min ago

SINGAPORE – A 34-year-old man is slated to be charged in court on Jan 24 with the attempted murder of a 77-year-old woman. The man is believed to be the woman’s son.

The police said on Jan 23 that they were alerted on Jan 18 at about 4.45pm to an assault at a residential unit in Serangoon Central.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man had allegedly tried to kill the woman on Jan 16 by pressing a pillow over her face while she was sleeping. The man was arrested in connection with the incident.

If convicted of attempted murder, the man faces life imprisonment and caning. He can be also jailed for up to 20 years and fined or caned, or both.

More On This Topic
Man arrested after altercation in Yishun coffee shop
65-year-old man charged with murder of 43-year-old neighbour in Bukit Batok flat

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top