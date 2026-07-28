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Man to be charged over transferring money to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza

The Internal Security Department initiated investigations against the man after his extremist posts came to the authorities’ attention.

SINGAPORE – A 23-year-old Myanmar national and Singapore permanent resident is slated to be charged in court on July 29 over terrorism financing, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on July 28.

The Internal Security Department ’s (ISD) investigations showed that the man had in August 2024 transferred funds to an overseas-based X user who claimed to be soliciting donations online to buy military equipment.

The man believed the equipment purchase was for the purpose of facilitating a terrorist act in Gaza City, aimed at eradicating all Palestinians, including civilians .

The ISD then referred the case to the Commercial Affairs Department, which then found that the man transferred US$72.28 ( S$93 ) and tried to move an additional US$1 to PayPal accounts designated by the X user, to facilitate terrorist acts in Gaza City.

Providing money in support of terrorist purposes, regardless of the amount, is an offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act, MHA said in its statement.

Those found guilty may be fined up to $500,000, jailed up to 10 years, or both.

The ISD had started investigations against the man after his extremist posts had come to the authorities’ attention, the statement said.

ISD’s investigations found that the man was radicalised after consuming extremist content online.

According to the statement, the man developed a strong hatred towards Muslims in 2024, after he was exposed to Islamophobic content following Hamas’ attacks against Israel on Oct 7, 2023.

“...(He) subscribed to an extremist interpretation of Zionism and believed that killing Palestinian Muslims was justified on the basis that the biblical Holy Land belonged exclusively to the Jewish people,” MHA said in its statement.

By early 2025, the man also developed a strong hatred towards Jews after consuming far-right extremist and anti-Semitic narratives on social media, according to the ministry.

He then began making online posts expressing support for the use of violence against Jews and Muslims, as well as other groups typically targeted by far-right extremists, such as immigrants to Europe and the LGBT community.

MHA said in its statement: “Terrorism and terrorist financing are grave threats to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials.

“We do not condone and will take firm action against individuals using Singapore as a base to conduct or support terrorist activities, whether locally or overseas.”

The ministry also reminded the public not to remit any money, or provide any services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out any terrorist act.

Anyone with information on such activities should inform the authorities immediately, the ministry said.