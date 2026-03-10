Man to be charged over TikTok videos promoting ill will between racial groups, false statements

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man is slated to be charged on March 11 over four TikTok videos that allegedly promoted ill will between racial groups and also contained falsehoods, including the statement that the Government can trace votes in elections to penalise voters.

The videos were posted on TikTok in 2023 and 2025, said the police and POFMA Office, which administers the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA), in a joint statement on March 10.

In a TikTok video posted on his account on Aug 26, 2025, the man made remarks which promoted ill-will between the Chinese community and other racial groups in Singapore, said the statement.

“The video also stated that the Government is using its money and resources to nurture leaders only from the Chinese race, which is false,” it added.

The man also made statements which are criminally defamatory of public officials in a separate video in 2023.

That same year, he posted two videos containing falsehoods on his TikTok account.

In one of them , the man said that no one among low and middle-income CPF members who utilised their CPF monies to repay their HDB loan has met either the Basic Retirement Sum or Full Retirement Sum in their CPF accounts.

In the other video , he said that the Government can trace votes in order to penalise voters.

“These statements are false,” said the police and POFMA Office.

The man was issued with 24-month conditional warnings in 2024 by the police and the POFMA Office respectively, in relation to the videos posted in 2023.

The conditional warnings required him to refrain from criminal conduct within the specified period, said the statement.

“As he breached the conditional warnings by allegedly committing the offences arising from the video posted on Aug 26, 2025, he is now being charged also for the offences arising from the 2023 videos,” it added.

The man is set to be charged with two counts of defamation, one count of attempting to promote on grounds of race, feelings of ill will between different racial groups, as well as three counts of communicating false statements of fact under POFMA.