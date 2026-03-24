Man to be charged over prank calls to Singapore police, eggs thrown at officers’ cars

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The police received at least 18 prank calls to their hotline between Feb 3 and March 22.

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old man will be charged on March 25 over prank calls made to the police hotline, and vandalism incidents involving eggs thrown at police cars.

In a statement on March 24 , the police said they received at least 18 prank calls to the hotline between Feb 3 and March 22.

The caller reported criminal activities but the reports turned out to be fals e, said the police.

When officers responded to the false reports on March 15, 21 and 22, eg gs were thrown at the police cars after the officers got out of their vehicles to check for criminal activities.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified and arrested the man on March 23.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had allegedly obtained a mobile line by fraudulently using an identity card that was reported lost.

He then used the line to make the prank calls to the police hotline.

The man will be charged with the offence of vandalism.

If found guilty, he could be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years . He could also receive between three and eight strokes of the cane.