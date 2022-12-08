Man to be charged over allegedly sharing Singpass details with scammers in exchange for $1k

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man will be charged in court on Friday over allegedly sharing his Singpass details with scammers in exchange for $1,000 in cash.

The crooks used the information to register five bank accounts with HSBC, CIMB, SCB and UOB in his name and laundered more than $650,000 in criminal proceeds, said the police on Thursday.

The police said the man had responded to an Instagram message in May that offered him $1,000 in exchange for his Singpass details.

He will be charged under the Computer Misuse Act and, if convicted, he faces up to three years in jail, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of such offences and would not hesitate to take action against those who may be involved in scams.

They added that the public should always reject attractive money-making opportunities that promised easy cash in exchange for access to their Singpass or bank accounts, stressing that those who do so would be held accountable if their accounts were found to be linked to crimes.