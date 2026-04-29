Man to be charged over allegedly molesting fellow passenger on flight to Singapore

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The police were alerted to the incident in which the 20-year-old man allegedly molested a fellow passenger on board an aircraft on April 15 at about 1.30pm.

SINGAPORE – A 20-year-old man is expected to be charged on April 30 over allegedly molesting a fellow passenger during a flight to Singapore.

The police said in a statement on April 29 that they were alerted to the incident on April 15 at about 1.30pm.

They found that during the flight, the man had allegedly touched a female passenger inappropriately while she was seated next to him.

The female passenger subsequently left her seat and sought assistance from the cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the pilot, said the police.

Upon arrival at Changi Airport, the man was arrested by officers from the Airport Police Division.

He is expected to be charged with the use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty .

If found guilty, he could face jail time of up to three years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.