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Man to be charged over allegedly misappropriating mosque donations

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The man will be charged in court on Aug 12 with criminal breach of trust as an employee.

The man will be charged in court on Aug 12 with criminal breach of trust as an employee.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Marisa Yeo

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man is set to be charged on Aug 12 over allegedly misappropriating mosque donations.

In a statement on Aug 11, the police said they received a report on May 16 alleging that the man, an employee of a mosque, had misappropriated money from the mosque’s donation boxes.

He is believed to have misappropriated more than $14,000 belonging to the mosque between February and May 2026, according to preliminary investigations. The money had been entrusted to him during his employment, the police added.

He is expected to be charged in court on Aug 12 with criminal breach of trust as an employee. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

The police said in their statement that they take a serious view of any person who engages in fraudulent or dishonest conduct, adding: “Offenders will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law.”

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.