Man to be charged over sending abusive e-mails to Marsiling-Yew Tee MP, town council employee

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The police said that the e-mails contained “accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments”.

SINGAPORE - A 72-year-old man will be charged on June 11 for allegedly sending e-mails with abusive language over several months to an MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and a town council employee.

In a media statement on June 10, the police did not identify the recipients of the abusive e-mails. The MPs currently representing Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC are Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Alex Yam, Zaqy Mohamad and Hany Soh.

The police said that the e-mails were sent between Aug 19 and Oct 6, 2025, and contained “accusations of unlawful conduct and abusive comments” directed at an MP and a town council employee.

The man will be charged with using or communicating abusive words or materials towards a public servant under the Protection from Harassment Act. If convicted, he may be fined up to $5,000 and/or jailed up to 12 months.

He had previously been investigated for similar offences for abusive conduct towards the same MP and a number of other town council personnel, said the police.

The police said there is zero tolerance for harassment and abusive conduct directed at public officers or town council employees who serve the community.