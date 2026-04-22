Straitstimes.com header logo

Man to be charged with mischief by fire, linked to 3 cases in Jurong West

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said in a statement on April 22 that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block at Yung Kuang Road at about 4pm on April 21

The police said in a statement on April 22 that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block in Yung Kuang Road at about 4pm on April 21.

ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

avatar-alt

Fatimah Mujibah

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man was arrested on April 21 for his alleged involvement in three cases of mischief by fire in the Jurong West area.

The police said in a statement on April 22 that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block in Yung Kuang Road at about 4pm on April 21. The property damage from the fire included burnt walls and two burnt bicycles.

No injuries were reported.

The police identified and arrested the man within two hours of the report.

He is believed to be involved in two other similar cases of mischief by fire in the nearby Yung Loh Road, preliminary investigations showed.

The man is expected to be charged in court on April 23 with mischief by fire.

More on this topic
More fire injuries and EV blazes in 2025; nearly half of emergency calls involved seniors: SCDF
Ang Mo Kio fire: 2 teens charged in court
See more on

Singapore crime

Fires

SCDF

Police

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.