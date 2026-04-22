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The police said in a statement on April 22 that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block in Yung Kuang Road at about 4pm on April 21.

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SINGAPORE – A 40-year-old man was arrested on April 21 for his alleged involvement in three cases of mischief by fire in the Jurong West area .

The police said in a statement on April 22 that they were alerted to a fire at a residential block in Yung Kuang Road at about 4pm on April 21. The property damage from the fire included burnt walls and two burnt bicycles.

No injuries were reported.

The police identified and arrested the man within two hours of the report.

He is believed to be involved in two other similar cases of mischief by fire in the nearby Yung Loh Road, preliminary investigations showed.

The man is expected to be charged in court on April 23 with mischief by fire.