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Man to be charged over insulting the religion of another person

The man uploaded videos of himself on social media in which he made insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – A 27-year-old man who made insulting and profane remarks against the Muslim community in videos uploaded on social media earlier in 2026 will be charged in court on Aug 7 .

The police said on Aug 6 that they received a report about the man’s actions on March 1, but discovered he had left Singapore before the report was lodged.

With the help of the Royal Malaysia Police, the man was deported from Malaysia on Aug 6 . He was arrested by the police when he arrived in Singapore on the same day and will be charged in court on Aug 7 .

If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to five years, a fine, or both.

The man is also assisting with police investigations into a separate case involving a different video circulating on social media, which shows a man stepping on a Quran.

The Straits Times has learnt that the person who was filmed stepping on the Quran is the same man.

The video is believed to have been filmed on a public bus in Singapore, the police said.

On March 7 , the police issued five disabling directions to Meta to disable access to the offending content by the platform’s users in Singapore.

The police said on Aug 6 that they take a serious view of acts that threaten racial and religious harmony in Singapore.

“Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner which can cause enmity, hatred, ill-will or hostility between the different racial or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with swiftly and firmly in accordance with the law,” they said.