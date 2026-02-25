Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 34-year-old driver sped through a police roadblock in Airport Road in the wee hours of Feb 17, the police said.

SINGAPORE – A driver is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 after he allegedly ran a police roadblock and led officers on an hour-long pursuit on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The 34-year-old motorist allegedly did not stop and instead sped through a police checkpoint in Airport Road, in the direction of the KPE, at about 2.45am on Feb 17 , said the police in a statement on Feb 25 .

The driver drove dangerously and ran several red lights during an hour-long pursuit, said the police, adding that he eventually abandoned his red-coloured car near Edgedale Plains in Punggol and fled on foot.

The man was arrested on Feb 24 .

Preliminary investigations indicate that the motorist was driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate, and that he drove without a valid driving licence, the police added.

He is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 with: