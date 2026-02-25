Straitstimes.com header logo

Man to be charged over evading roadblock and dangerous driving, among other offences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A 34-year-old driver sped through a police roadblock in Airport Road in the wee hours of Feb 17, the police said.

A 34-year-old driver sped through a police roadblock in Airport Road in the wee hours of Feb 17, the police said.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Daniel Lai

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A driver is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 after he allegedly ran a police roadblock and led officers on an hour-long pursuit on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The 34-year-old motorist allegedly

did not stop and instead sped through a police checkpoint

in Airport Road, in the direction of the KPE, at about 2.45am on Feb 17, said the police in a statement on Feb 25.

The driver drove dangerously and ran several red lights during an hour-long pursuit, said the police, adding that he eventually abandoned his red-coloured car near Edgedale Plains in Punggol and fled on foot.

The man was arrested on Feb 24.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the motorist was driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate, and that he drove without a valid driving licence, the police added.

He is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 with:

  • Evading a police roadblock

  • Driving dangerously

  • Driving without a valid licence

  • Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage

  • Using a deregistered vehicle

  • Using a vehicle without a licence

  • Using a vehicle with a false number plate

More on this topic
Malaysian driver, passenger arrested after driving recklessly at Tuas Checkpoint; drugs found in car
Man fined $4,500 for dangerous driving after he drove against traffic for around 3.5km

Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

See more on

Traffic offences

Police

Traffic/Road rules

Punggol

Crime

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.