Man to be charged over evading roadblock and dangerous driving, among other offences
SINGAPORE – A driver is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 after he allegedly ran a police roadblock and led officers on an hour-long pursuit on the first day of Chinese New Year.
did not stop and instead sped through a police checkpointin Airport Road, in the direction of the KPE, at about 2.45am on Feb 17, said the police in a statement on Feb 25.
The driver drove dangerously and ran several red lights during an hour-long pursuit, said the police, adding that he eventually abandoned his red-coloured car near Edgedale Plains in Punggol and fled on foot.
The man was arrested on Feb 24.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the motorist was driving a deregistered car with a cloned number plate, and that he drove without a valid driving licence, the police added.
He is expected to be charged in court on Feb 26 with:
Evading a police roadblock
Driving dangerously
Driving without a valid licence
Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage
Using a deregistered vehicle
Using a vehicle without a licence
Using a vehicle with a false number plate