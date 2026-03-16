Man to be charged over molesting, harassing cabin crew member on flight

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A man – slated to be charged in court on March 17 – allegedly touched a cabin crew member inappropriately and was arrested when the plane they were on arrived at Changi Airport.

SINGAPORE – A 36-year-old Indian national is slated to be charged in court on March 17, after he allegedly molested and harassed a female cabin crew member while on a flight.

The police said on March 16 that they were alerted to the incident on Feb 9 at 4.27pm, and preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly touched the cabin crew member inappropriately when she was serving him near his seat.

The female cabin crew member immediately warned the man to stop touching her and went to the galley to prepare for landing. The man then followed her to the galley, where he allegedly continued harassing her by moving closer to her and cornering her in the confined space, the police added.

The female cabin crew member shouted at him and left the galley, but the man continued following her into the aisle and returned to his seat only after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

The man was arrested when the plane arrived at Changi Airport. The police did not provide other details of the flight.

The man is slated to be charged with using criminal force on a person with the intent to outrage modesty, and intentionally causing harassment.

If convicted of using criminal force on a person with intent to outrage modesty, the man can be jailed up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of these punishments.

If found guilty of intentionally causing harassment, he can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.