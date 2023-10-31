Man to be charged for alleged involvement in sexual exposure incidents

SINGAPORE – A 43-year-old man is set to face charges for his alleged involvement in a string of sexual exposure incidents, the police said on Tuesday.

The police added that between Oct 6 and 25, they received three reports of a man exposing his genitals to women in the private estates in Yio Chu Kang Road.

Following ground investigations and the assistance of closed-circuit television footage, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified and arrested the suspect on Oct 30 near Serangoon Garden Way.

The man will be charged in court for sexual exposure. If convicted, he may be jailed for up to one year, be fined, or both.