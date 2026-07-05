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Man to be charged after insulting, spitting on police during firefighting operation in Yishun

A 43-year-old man was heard claiming that the police could not arrest him and appeared to encourage officers to handcuff him by mockingly extending his hands.

SINGAPORE – A man who recently hurled vulgarities at police officers and spat on an officer in Yishun is expected to be charged in court on July 6.

In a statement on July 5, the police said the 43-year-old man will be charged with using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duty.

The man was arrested on July 3 for being a public nuisance during a firefighting operation in Yishun.

The blaze, which broke out on the 12th floor of Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at about 5pm that day, resulted in the evacuation of 25 residents and a child being taken to hospital.

Police officers were attending to the incident when they encountered the man who hurled vulgarities at them, shouted and created a disturbance, preventing them from managing the scene.

“When the officers engaged the man, he refused to cease his behaviour and spat on an officer,” the police said.

The authorities added that they have “zero tolerance towards those who obstruct, harass or use force against public servants in the discharge of their duties” and “will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law”.

In a video posted on the Facebook page Singapore Incidents, the man, dressed in a red sleeveless top and black trousers, appears to taunt police officers on the ground floor of the HDB block.

He can be heard claiming that the police cannot arrest him and appears to encourage officers to handcuff him by mockingly extending his hands.

The man reportedly required medical assistance during the incident. The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took one person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after receiving a call for assistance at about 7.25pm that day.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.