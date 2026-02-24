Man to be charged after driving against flow of traffic on Bartley Road East

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police said they were alerted at 12.50am on Dec 14, 2025, to a black car going against the flow of traffic on Bartley Road East.

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man who drove against the flow of traffic along Bartley Road East in December will be charged in court with dangerous driving on Feb 25 .

The police said in a statement on Feb 24 that they were alerted at about 12.50am on Dec 14, 2025, to a black car going against the flow of traffic on Bartley Road East towards Tampines Avenue 10.

By the time the report was lodged, the car was no longer at the scene.

Through follow-up investigations and the help of traffic cameras, traffic police officers established the identity of the driver and arrested him for dangerous driving.

A person convicted of dangerous driving can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to a year, or both.

Repeat offenders may face fines of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both . They may also be disqualified from driving.

The police said they will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who flout traffic laws.

They reminded motorists to drive responsibly and courteously, always observe traffic laws and remain vigilant on the roads.

“Stay alert for errant drivers who may pose a danger to you and other road users, even when you are driving safely. If you encounter dangerous driving, maintain a safe distance and report such incidents to the police immediately,” the police said.