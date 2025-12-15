Man to be charged after allegedly tampering with NParks crow trap in Toa Payoh

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man is alleged to have cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20.

SINGAPORE – A 77-year-old man will be charged on Dec 16 after he allegedly cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap deployed by the National Parks Board (NParks), allowing the trapped birds to escape.

In a statement on Dec 15 , the police said they were alerted to the case near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20 at about 6.15pm .

The identity of the man was established on Oct 22 .

The man is expected to be charged on Dec 16 with committing mischief causing disruption to the performance of a function of a public agency.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.