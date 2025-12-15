Straitstimes.com header logo

Man to be charged after allegedly tampering with NParks crow trap in Toa Payoh

The incident happened near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20, 2025, at about 6.15pm

A man is alleged to have cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Ann Chen

SINGAPORE – A 77-year-old man will be charged on Dec 16 after he allegedly cut the cable ties securing the netting of a crow trap deployed by the National Parks Board (NParks), allowing the trapped birds to escape.

In a statement on Dec 15, the police said they were alerted to the case near Block 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh on Oct 20 at about 6.15pm.

The identity of the man was established on Oct 22.

The man is expected to be charged on Dec 16 with committing mischief causing disruption to the performance of a function of a public agency.

If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

