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Man to be charged after allegedly sticking tissue paper into ATMs, spoiling some

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The 37-year-old man is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services, the police said.

The 37-year-old man is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services, the police said.

PHOTO: ST FILE

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – A man is set to be charged on May 2, after he allegedly caused automated teller machines (ATM) in several areas to malfunction by putting tissue paper into the slot meant for bank cards.

The 37-year-old is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services, said the police in a statement on May 1.

Between April 27 and April 29, the police said they were alerted by a bank to multiple cases of mischief involving the man, who had purportedly disrupted the functions of several ATMs. The police did not identify which bank made the reports.

CCTV footage from the bank showed that the man placed a piece of tissue paper under the ATM card before inserting both into the machine’s card reader, the police said.

Upon withdrawing the card, the tissue was left behind in the reader, causing disruption to some ATMs at locations including Battery Road, Chinatown, Tanjong Katong, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Marina Bay and Paya Lebar, the police added.

The machines had to be fixed, said the police.

He was arrested on April 30, and is expected to be charged in court on May 2 for committing mischief and thereby causing disruption to key services.

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

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Daniel Lai is a journalist at the ST Now team, covering breaking news and international affairs.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.