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The 37-year-old man is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services, the police said.

SINGAPORE – A man is set to be charged on May 2 , after he allegedly caused automated teller machines (ATM) in several areas to malfunction by putting tissue paper into the slot meant for bank cards.

The 37-year-old is suspected to have been involved in multiple cases of mischief that disrupted key services, said the police in a statement on May 1 .

Between April 27 and April 29 , the police said they were alerted by a bank to multiple cases of mischief involving the man, who had purportedly disrupted the functions of several ATM s . The police did not identify which bank made the reports.

CCTV footage from the bank showed that the man placed a piece of tissue paper under the ATM card before inserting both into the machine’s card reader , the police said.

Upon withdrawing the card, the tissue was left behind in the reader , causing disruption to some ATMs at locations including Battery Road, Chinatown, Tanjong Katong, Woodlands, Toa Payoh, Marina Bay and Paya Lebar , the police added.

The machines had to be fixed , said the police.

He was arrested on April 30 , and is expected to be charged in court on May 2 for committing mischief and thereby causing disruption to key services .

If found guilty, he can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both .