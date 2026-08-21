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Man to be charged after allegedly stealing lorry

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The man is slated to be charged in court on Aug 22 with theft of a motor vehicle.

The man is slated to be charged in court on Aug 22 with theft of a motor vehicle.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Andy Ng

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man is slated to be charged on Aug 22 with theft of a motor vehicle, after he allegedly stole a lorry.

The police said that they were alerted to the case at Jalan Bukit Merah Road on Aug 20 at about 7.15pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was unloading supplies from the lorry there with his staff when the man approached.

The man then complained that the vehicle was blocking his way, before boarding it and driving away. One of the employees tried to stop him but was pushed to the ground.

The police arrested him within six hours of the report and the stolen lorry was recovered.

If convicted, the suspect could face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

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Singapore

Theft/burglary

Heavy vehicles

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.