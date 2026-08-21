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The man is slated to be charged in court on Aug 22 with theft of a motor vehicle.

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man is slated to be charged on Aug 22 with theft of a motor vehicle, after he allegedly stole a lorry.



The p olice said that they were alerted to the case at Jalan Bukit Merah Road on Aug 20 at about 7.15pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was unloading supplies from the lorry there with his staff when the man approached.

The man then complained that the vehicle was blocking his way, before boarding it and driving away. One of the employees tried to stop him but was pushed to the ground.

The police arrested him within six hours of the report and the stolen lorry was recovered.

If convicted, the suspect could face a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.