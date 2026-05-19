Man to be charged after allegedly stealing bank cards on flight from South Korea to S’pore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 59-year-old man allegedly took the victim’s wallet out of the bag, which was in the overhead compartment, and removed two bank cards.

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man is expected to be charged on May 20 after he allegedly stole two bank cards on a flight from South Korea to Singapore.

The man, a Chinese national, was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 1 on May 18 during a police operation targeting theft cases onboard aircraft.

Officers from the Airport Police Division had found that he had in possession two bank cards that did not belong to him, the police said in a statement on May 19.

Further investigations showed the man had allegedly removed a fellow passenger’s bag from the overhead compartment during the flight and moved to another seat several rows in front.

The bag was located behind the passenger.

The man allegedly took the passenger’s wallet out of the bag and removed two bank cards, before placing the wallet back into the bag. He then put the bag back in the overhead compartment.

The man later disembarked the aircraft with the victim still unaware of the theft, the police said.

He is expected to be charged on M ay 20 with theft onboard an aircraft.

If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The police advised members of the public to keep their cash and valuables on them during flights instead of placing them in the luggage stored in overhead compartments.

They should also look out for passengers who are seen opening overhead compartments and retrieving baggage or rummaging through them during flights.

Those who spot such suspicious behaviour should alert the cabin crew immediately, the police added.