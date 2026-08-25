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Man to be charged for allegedly sending abusive, insulting e-mails to police, MHA

If convicted, he may be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both.

SINGAPORE – A 47-year-old is slated to be charged on Aug 26 with using insulting and abusive words towards public servants.

The man had sent multiple e-mails to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and police between March 14 and May 16, the police said in a press release on Aug 25.

Following investigations, the e-mails were found to contain insulting and abusive remarks directed at police officers, to express his dissatisfaction with his interactions with the police.

The man is expected to be charged with the offence of using insulting and abusive words towards public servants.

If convicted, he may face a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.