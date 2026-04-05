Man to be charged after allegedly scratching police vehicle in Redhill Close

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The suspect in the case allegedly used his key to scratch the doors of a police vehicle.

SINGAPORE – A 53-year-old man will be charged on April 6 after allegedly scratching a police vehicle.

The police said on April 5 that they were alerted on April 2 at about 7.40pm to a case of vandalism at Block 83 Redhill Close.

A member of the public reported that a man had allegedly used an object to scratch a parked police vehicle and had left the scene before the police arrived.

The police then established the man’s identity and arrested him on April 4.

According to investigations, the man used his key to scratch the doors of the police vehicle.

If found guilty of vandalism, an offender can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three years, and be given between three and eight strokes of the cane.

The police said they have zero tolerance towards such acts of vandalism and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.