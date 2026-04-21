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Videos of the altercation have been making the rounds on social media since February.

SINGAPORE – A 47-year-old man is expected to be charged on April 22 over his suspected involvement in voluntarily causing hurt and mischief against a 33-year-old woman.

The police said in a statement on April 21 that they received a repor t on Feb 11 regarding an alleged assault on the woman near 304 Orchard Road, which is the address of Lucky Plaza, on Feb 8.

Videos of the altercation have been making the rounds on social media since February. In one clip on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, a man is seen chasing after a woman on what the post says is the sixth floor of the mall.

Some passers-by are heard shrieking as the man lunges at the woman with his right leg. She falls to the ground and he falls along with her.



In another video, he is seen attempting to kick her again while she is still on the ground.

The police said on April 21 that the woman suffered injuries to various parts of her body and was in pain after she was allegedly hit and kicked by the man.

The man also allegedly damaged her belongings during the incident.

The police added that preliminary investigations found that both parties knew each other and the man had assaulted her before on March 30, 2025.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, had issued a 1 2-month conditional warning to the man on May 8, 2025 for voluntarily causing hurt and for mischief in relation to the 2025 incident.

However, as the man had breached this conditional warning by allegedly committing additional offences against the same victim in February, he will be charged in court on April 22 with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt and two counts of mischief over the two incidents.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt, he could be jailed for up t o three years, fined $5,000, or both.

If found guilty of mischief, he could be jailed f or up to two years, fined, or both.