Man throws himself onto oncoming car; police probing case

The police are investigating an incident where a man appeared to throw himself at an oncoming car along Woodlands Ring Road.

The police said yesterday that the incident, which took place last Thursday afternoon, has been classified as a case of a rash act.

Footage of the incident taken from the car's dashboard camera shows the vehicle travelling along a straight road.

A man can be seen in the distance walking on the road in the direction of the car, even though there is a pavement next to him.

As the car approaches, he suddenly turns and runs towards it, throwing himself against the windscreen before falling to the ground. The video later shows some passers-by checking on him.

The person who submitted the video to Facebook page Roads.sg, identified only as Ms Ang, wrote: "I would like to alert other fellow drivers who might meet similar scammers. This guy just ran towards my car and threw himself onto my car windscreen. I was scared stiff."

She added that the man later stood up and fled the scene when she called the police.

Similar cases have occurred in the past.

In 2017, a drunken man was caught on video sprinting towards a stationary car in Pasir Ris Farmway 2, before throwing himself onto it.

In 2015, a driver lodged a police report after an elderly man hurled himself onto his car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Timothy Goh