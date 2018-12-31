Man throws himself at oncoming car along Woodlands Ring Road, police investigating case

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an incident where a man appeared to throw himself at an oncoming car along Woodlands Ring Road last Thursday afternoon (Dec 27).

The police said on Monday that the incident had been classified as a case of a rash act.

Footage of the incident uploaded on Facebook page Roads.sg, taken from the car's dashboard camera, shows the car travelling along a straight road.

A man can be seen in the distance walking on the road in the direction of the car, though there is a pavement next to him.

As the car approaches, the man suddenly turns and runs towards it, throwing himself against its windscreen.

He then falls down in front of the car. Over the next minute or so, various passers-by come over to check on him.

The caption of the video described the incident as an "accident scam". The person who submitted the video, identified only as Ms Ang, wrote: "I would like to alert other fellow drivers who might meet similar scammers even in Singapore.

"This guy just ran towards my car and threw himself onto my car windscreen. I was scared stiff and stuck in my seat."

She added that the man later stood up and fled the scene when she called the police.

Similar cases have occurred in the past. In 2017, a drunken man was caught on video sprinting towards a stationary car at Pasir Ris Farmway 2, before throwing himself on it.

In 2015, a driver lodged a police report after an elderly man hurled himself on his car along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6. The elderly man allegedly waved at the driver before running towards the car and jumping on the bonnet.