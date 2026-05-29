Man taken to hospital unconscious after minibus crashes, knocks over lamp post in Bukit Batok

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force it rescued a person from the driver’s seat using hydraulic rescue equipment.

SINGAPORE – A 50-year-old man was unconscious when he was taken to hospital after an accident on May 29.

In response to media queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident at the junction of Bukit Batok Road and Tengah Link at about 4pm that day. The man, a minibus driver, was taken to hospital after his vehicle was believed to have skidded, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the man was trapped in the driver’s seat of the van, and that its officers rescued him with hydraulic rescue equipment.

SCDF said it took the man to National University Hospital, while another person, who was assessed for minor injuries, declined to be taken to hospital.

In video footage circulating on Facebook page Singapore Road Accidents, a grey minibus can be seen stationary after crashing into a lamp post, which has been knocked over and is blocking the road. The front right door beside the driver’s seat of the vehicle appears missing and can be seen on the road divider.

An SCDF ambulance and fire engine can also be seen at the accident site.

The accident caused a traffic delay for at least 13 buses, as seen in video footage of a line of buses waiting on the rightmost lane of the road.

In a post on Facebook, bus operator Tower Transit Singapore said that due to the accident, services 452, 453, 674, 831G, 870, 871, 872 and 992 towards Tengah were diverted. The operator added that the affected services will not stop at several bus stops.

Police investigations are ongoing.