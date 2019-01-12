Man taken to hospital for burns after power bank explodes in his pocket at Bedok hawker centre

SINGAPORE - A man was taken to hospital on Friday evening (Jan 11) after suffering burns from a power bank, which had exploded in his pocket.

The middle-aged man at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre burnt his palm when he reached into his pocket to remove the device, reported Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call at about 6.40pm at Block 209 New Upper Changi Road.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Ms Wendy Hong, 60, told The Straits Times that she was having her dinner when she heard a commotion, with several diners standing up, surrounding the injured man.

"There was a thick, grey smoke, and I could also smell a very strong stench of burning chemicals," said the part-timer who works in the clothing industry.

Passers-by helped to put ice on his hand, wrapping it up with plastic food wrap.





An SCDF ambulance at the scene following the incident.

"His face was screwed up - it was clear he was in a lot of pain," she added, noting that the ambulance arrived shortly.

Photos given to Lianhe Wanbao show the badly burnt and melted remains of the power bank on the hawker centre floor, as well as a large frayed hole in the man's back pocket.

Duck rice stall owner Huang Jia Qiang told Lianhe Wanbao that he heard a small explosion, in addition to the smell of something burning.

He said that the man had been using his phone while eating, with the phone connected to the power bank in his pocket at the same time.