Man taken to hospital after taxi collides into motorcycle on PIE

In a video posted on Facebook, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocks into the motorcycle. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Christie Chiu
Updated
October 26, 2023 at 10:54 PM
Published
October 26, 2023 at 5:45 PM

SINGAPORE - A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital after video footage showed his motorcycle being rear-ended by a taxi on an expressway on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force and police said they were alerted to the accident along the Pan-Island Expressway towards Changi Airport at around 2:20pm that day.

In a video of the accident posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a blue taxi is seen straddling the two leftmost lanes of the expressway before it knocks into the motorcycle.

Debris is seen strewn across the road, with the blue taxi swerving between the two lanes after the impact before coming to a stop.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, police said.

They added that a 58-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

