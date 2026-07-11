Straitstimes.com header logo

Man taken to hospital after incident in Lavender

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof

and

Alessia Mah

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious after an alleged dispute in Lavender on July 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an incident at 114 Lavender Street at about 9.40am.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they added.

The Straits Times understands that his injuries were self-inflicted.

The address belongs to CT Hub 2, a mixed-use industrial-commercial building, according to its website.

Among occupants of the building are an interior design company’s showroom, a building materials supplier and an audio studio. It also houses a food street on the ground floor, which consists of some clubs and cafes.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 11am, at least six police officers were seen at the food street, where a police cordon had been set up.

A woman appeared to be receiving medical treatment while seated along the street.

A woman appearing to be receiving medical treatment at CT Hub 2 food street.

A woman appearing to be receiving medical treatment at CT Hub 2 food street.

ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The police officers appeared to be investigating an establishment called Hong Thong, whose sign said it is managed by Thai food company Kin Mak Mak.

At around 12pm, a police crime-scene photographer was seen taking photos of what appeared to be a small saw.

An officer also took a photo of an injury sustained by a man believed to be a club worker, who had a gash on his right elbow.

According to a cafe about 50m away, customers heard screaming at around 9.30am and one called the police for help.

Operators of a coffee shop within the building said they were told by security between 9.30am and 10am that there was a fight at the food street.

More on this topic
2 arrested, 4 others taken to hospital after alleged brawl in Orchard Road
Man who stabbed friend near Tampines MRT station after heated argument handed jail term
See more on

Singapore

Police

SCDF

Tan Tock Seng Hospital

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.