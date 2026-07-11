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Man taken to hospital after incident in Lavender

SINGAPORE – A 42-year-old man was taken to hospital conscious after an alleged dispute in Lavender on July 11.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an incident at 114 Lavender Street at about 9.40am.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, they added.



The Straits Times understands that his injuries were self-inflicted.

The address belongs to CT Hub 2, a mixed-use industrial-commercial building, according to its website.

Among occupants of the building are an interior design company’s showroom , a building materials supplier and an audio studio . It also houses a food street on the ground floor, which consists of some clubs and cafes.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 11am, at least six police officers were seen at the food street, where a police cordon had been set up.

A woman appeared to be receiving medical treatment while seated along the street.

A woman appearing to be receiving medical treatment at CT Hub 2 food street. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The police officers appeared to be investigating an establishment called Hong Thong, whose sign said it is managed by Thai food company Kin Mak Mak.

At around 12pm, a police crime-scene photographer was seen taking photos of what appeared to be a small saw.

An officer also took a photo of an injury sustained by a man believed to be a club worker , who had a gash on his right elbow.

According to a cafe about 50m away, customers heard screaming at around 9.30am and one called the police for help.

Operators of a coffee shop within the building said they were told by security between 9.30am and 10am that there was a fight at the food street.