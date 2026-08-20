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Man taken to hospital after fire in Buangkok HDB flat

The fire occurred in Buangkok Crescent at around 12.25am on Aug 20.

SINGAPORE – An elderly man was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in an HDB flat in Buangkok Crescent in the early hours of Aug 20.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 979B Buangkok Crescent at about 12.25am.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom in a second-floor unit, was put out using a water jet.

One person was taken to Sengkang General Hospital, SCDF added.

In a Facebook post at about 1pm on Aug 20, Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Victor Lye said an elderly man was taken to hospital due to cuts on his feet. “He has been discharged,” he added.

In his post, Lye also thanked an ITE student who lives next door for helping the residents of the affected flat.

He said that the student used a fire extinguisher and led three people out of the unit.

Lye also said that he had visited the flat to offer support to the affected family. The Residents’ Network centre was opened for their use, he added, but they decided to stay with their neighbour instead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.