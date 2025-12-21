Man taken to hospital after fight at Choa Chu Kang foodcourt

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In a video posted online, two men can be seen throwing punches at each other, with one held in a chokehold at some point.

SINGAPORE – What seemed like a casual dinner for some to cap off the work week turned into front-row seats to a brawl for diners at a foodcourt in Choa Chu Kang when a fight broke out on Dec 19.

Video footage shared by a Stomp reader shows two men raining blows on each other during an all-out scuffle at the foodcourt while surrounded by diners.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they received a call for assistance at B lock 475 Choa Chua Kang Avenue 3 , which is the address of Kopitiam Corner at Sunshine Place, at about 8.10pm on Dec 19.

In the video, two men – one clad in a black tank top and shorts, the other in a red T-shirt and shorts – can be seen throwing punches at each other.

At one point, the man in the red shirt pushes the other man to the ground, prompting some diners to scuttle from their seats. An overturned chair lies near the brawling pair.

Two other men later attempt to break up the fight, while the man in red has the other in a chokehold.

In the video uploaded on Stomp’s Facebook page, the Stomp reader who filmed the scene is quoted as saying that he felt that the incident had occurred because the men involved “had too much to drink”.

A 48-year-old man was taken conscious to the hospital and is assisting with ongoing investigations, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST has reached out to FairPrice Group, which owns Kopitiam, for more information.