Man taken to hospital after collision involving car, 2 lorries in Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident in Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road on Tuesday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two lorries and a car at about 7am that day.

The car driver was taken conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 54-year-old man who was driving one of the lorries had minor injuries but refused to be taken to hospital. He was assessed on-site by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported that the bonnet of the car was severely damaged, and all the airbags were deployed.