Man taken to hospital after coffee shop scuffle

SINGAPORE - A scuffle among four men broke out at a coffee shop in Taman Jurong on Sunday evening (March 3).

A video that showed the men hitting and kicking one another, with some of the men lying on the floor at one point, was posted on social media.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of voluntary causing hurt at 101 Yung Sheng Road at 7.19pm.

A 52-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident.

The owner of the coffee shop told Lianhe Wanbao on Monday that the four men were regular customers there, and would sometimes eat together.

He said that the incident had occurred when they had just arrived at the coffee shop, and had not yet ordered food.

Two employees from the coffee shop tried to pull the men away from one another and stop them from fighting, he added.