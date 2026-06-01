Straitstimes.com header logo

Man taken to hospital after car catches fire on SLE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The car was believed to have skidded along the road.

The car was believed to have skidded along the expressway, said police.

PHOTOS: SINGAPURA CHANNEL/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) left a car on fire on the morning of June 1.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction towards BKE at about 8.15am.

SCDF said the accident happened before the Lentor Avenue exit. A car was on fire when it arrived at the scene, it said, adding that its officers extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The car was believed to have skidded along the road, police said. A 34-year-old male car passenger was taken conscious to hospital, they added. SCDF said he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The car driver, a 26-year-old woman, is assisting with ongoing investigations, police said.

In a video taken of the accident shared on a motoring chat group, plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from a car burning on the fourth lane of the six-lane expressway.

Dark markings on the road, which appear to be skid marks, can be seen trailing several metres behind the burning vehicle. A Traffic Police car is also seen parked further behind the blaze.

More on this topic
Taxi catches fire in Ang Mo Kio accident; driver, passenger hurt
Man dies, 8-year-old boy among 3 taken to hospital after accidents on either side of PIE

Calista Wong is a journalist covering breaking news and current affairs at The Straits Times. She has a special interest in lifestyle and environment-related news.

See more on

Accidents - traffic

Fires

Police

SCDF

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.