Man taken to hospital after car catches fire on SLE

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The car was believed to have skidded along the expressway, said police.

SINGAPORE – A man was taken to the hospital after an accident on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) left a car on fire on the morning of June 1.

In response to queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident, which happened in the direction towards BKE at about 8.15am.

SCDF said the accident happened before the Lentor Avenue exit . A car was on fire when it arrived at the scene, it said, adding that its officers extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The car was believed to have skidded along the road, police said. A 34-year-old male car passenger was taken conscious to hospital, they added. SCDF said he was taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The car driver, a 26-year-old woman , is assisting with ongoing investigations, police said.

In a video taken of the accident shared on a motoring chat group , plumes of black smoke can be seen billowing from a car burning on the fourth lane of the six-lane expressway.

Dark markings on the road, which appear to be skid marks, can be seen trailing several metres behind the burning vehicle. A Traffic Police car is also seen parked further behind the blaze.