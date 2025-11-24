Elderly man taken to hospital after being knocked down by car in Hougang

In dashcam footage of the accident posted onto Facebook page SGRV, it appears the man notices the oncoming traffic and tries to run across the rest of the pedestrian crossing but just before he reaches safety, a car in the left lane collides into him.

SINGAPORE – A 73-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was knocked down by a car while crossing a traffic junction in Hougang on Nov 23.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident near the junction of Hougang Avenue 6 and Hougang Avenue 8 at around 12.15pm .

One person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

Dashcam footage of the accident posted onto Facebook page SGRV shows a man starting to cross the junction, which spans six lanes.



As he reaches the halfway mark, two approaching vans - one in the right lane and the other in the middle - slow down and come to a halt at the traffic light.



The man notices the oncoming traffic and tries to run across the rest of the pedestrian crossing but just before he reaches safety, a car in the left lane collides into him.



It appears he has seen the oncoming car, and braces for impact but is hit, sending him flying into the air before he lands on the road.

Two pedestrians rush to his aid, while one of the vans moves across the junction to shield the man and its two occupants leave the vehicle to render assistance.



Police said a 69-year-old car driver is assisting with investigations.