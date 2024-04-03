Man taken to hospital after accident on BKE involving motorbike, which then catches fire

SINGAPORE – A man was conscious when taken to hospital after an accident involving a car, van and motorcycle on the BKE on April 2.

The accident happened at 9.10am on the BKE towards PIE, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at the same time and that the incident happened before the Bukit Panjang exit of the BKE.

The SCDF added that it extinguished a fire involving a motorcycle using a compressed air foam backpack and a fire extinguisher, and that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when taken to National University Hospital. A 73-year-old male car driver is assisting with investigations, the police said.

In a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, a motorcyclist is seen falling while he is between a car and a van on the road. The bike catches fire soon after, and later on in the video is seen blazing away.

In the comments section of the video, a Facebook user named Jason Kwek said he was passing by and tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire.

He added that he pulled the motorcyclist away from his bike towards the expressway’s centre divider, while his wife called for an ambulance.

The Straits Times has contacted him for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.