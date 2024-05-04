Man taken to hospital after accident involving SBS Transit bus and car in Telok Blangah

SINGAPORE – A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital after his car and a bus were involved in an accident in Telok Blangah on May 4.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Telok Blangah Road and Harbourfront Avenue at about 9.40am.

The man was taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital and is assisting with investigations, said the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Photos sent by a Straits Times reader show that the accident caused a pile-up of at least 10 vehicles, including two buses.

A grey car can be seen next to a red SBS Transit bus, with some vehicle parts scattered on the ground, including a bumper. The front of the car seems to be badly dented.

The crash most likely resulted in a lamp post falling onto the road, directly in front of the bus. Part of the lamp post can be seen pinned under the bus.

No passengers can be seen inside the bus.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In its annual statistics report released on Feb 20, the Traffic Police said that 136 people died in traffic accidents in 2023 – a 25.9 per cent jump from the 108 deaths in 2022.

The 136 fatalities are also the highest since 2016, when there were 141 deaths.

The report said there was an increase in the number of fatal accidents involving speeding, drink driving and running red lights.

On April 22, a 17-year-old girl and a 57-year-old woman died after an accident involving six vehicles in Tampines. Another eight people were taken to hospital.