Man taken to hospital after accident between two buses in Sembawang

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The collision left the public bus with a cracked windscreen while the shuttle bus' rear window was shattered.

SINGAPORE – A passenger on a bus was taken to hospital after an accident between two buses in Sembawang on May 27.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said on June 5 that they were alerted to an incident involving two buses in Sembawang Road towards Upper Thomson Road at 1.25pm that day.

A 64-year-old male passenger was conscious when taken to hospital, they said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it took a person to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, it added.

A male bus driver, 55, is assisting with police investigations, the police said.



Bus operator Tower Transit told ST on June 6 that a service 858 bus rear-ended a shuttle bus in Yishun Ring Road at about 1pm on May 27. One passenger on board the service 858 bus reported elbow pain.



The remaining passengers were transferred to the next 858 bus to continue their journeys, it added.

A video posted on Facebook page SG Warehouse Sale And Events shows a green bus in contact with the rear of another bus.

The green bus has a cracked windscreen while the rear of the other bus appears to have significant damage, with its back window shattered and dislodged.

The Facebook user who posted the video, Jonathan Lim, said he had been sitting at the back of the shuttle bus when the accident occurred.

According to Lim, the green bus braked suddenly before colliding with the other bus, causing damage to the shuttle bus’ rear mirror and window.

Lim said he “fortunately covered his head” with both hands when the mirror and window shattered, adding that he could otherwise have been injured.

The impact shattered and dislodged the shuttle bus’ rear window. PHOTO: JONATHAN LIM/FACEBOOK

According to annual statistics released in February 2026 by the Traffic Police, the number of traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 people killed.

The number of people injured in accidents has also risen – from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.